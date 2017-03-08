Deep roots of the Algona St. Patrick’s Day Parade

A small sea of green will be seen once again at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 17 at 4 p.m. in Algona.

In 1983, Steve McCall, Mark McGuire and Ed Farrell coordinated the first St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“They were all proud of their Irish heritage and thought it would be a good thing to do,” said McCall’s daughter, Maureen McCall Krahenbuhl.

“It is a celebration of being Irish or wanting to be Irish.”

The first few years of the parade were simple with no politics, no floats and few people.

True to the original intention of the parade, it continues to be a marching parade. There are no floats and no politics.

