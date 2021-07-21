Deadline to seek at-large seat is July 28

ALGONA— One of two at-large seats on the Algona City Council is vacant, and the deadline to express interest in holding the seat is next Wednesday, July 28.

Mike Sabin resigned from the post effective July 12. The Algona City Council voted to fill the seat by appointment and it has 60 days from July 12 to get that done. It is taking applications from those interested through 5 p.m. next Wednesday. People can express interest by submitting a request in writing to the city clerk at city hall.

Should voters wish to hold a special election to fill the seat, they have until Aug. 4 to file a petition under the guidelines in Iowa Code Section 372.13.2.a., which outlines the number of signatures necessary, or, within 14 days of when the council makes its appointment.

The appointee will serve until the next scheduled city election, which is Nov. 2.

For more on the city council meeting from Monday, see the July 22 Advance print edition.