Home / Home

Deadline extended to June 11 nominate worthy recipients for the 2021 ADVANCE AWARDS

Fri, 05/28/2021 - 12:25pm admin1

Algona Publishing unveiled its first Advance Awards last year, recognizing a  dozen people for their special contributions in various fields throughout Kossuth County. These winners were featured in our annual Progress Edition in late September.

We are back for another year of Advance Awards, and we are seeking nominations of worthy recipients from our readers, businesses, organizations and community as a whole. There is an advertisement in the Reminder and Advance on how to make a nomination – it’s super easy, but remember that nominees must reside in Kossuth County, and that we are requesting nominations be submitted by June 11.

The categories are: Volunteer, Entrepreneur, Ag Advocate, Educator, Artist, Youth, Public Servant, Retail Business, Industrial Business, Health Professional, Faith Leader, Sportsperson and Citizen.

If you have questions, contact Brad Hicks at Algona Publishing Company at 515-295-3535 or publisher@algona.com. 

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here