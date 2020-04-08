Deadline dates extended for appeal of property assessments

ALGONA—Iowa Assessors recently mailed assessment rolls to any property owner who had changes to their 2020 assessed valuations. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, an official state order gives property owners who disagree with property values additional time to petition their local board of review.

Iowa State Association of Assessors President Dixie Saunders recently notified assessors that the deadline to file an assessment appeal has been extended until June 5. The regular appeal deadline is April 30.

See the full story in the April 9 Kossuth County Advance.