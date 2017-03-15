Home / Home

Danz Squad dances past its competition

Wed, 03/15/2017
By: 
Alyssa Thilges

The Garrigan Danz Squad “proudly” returned home as national champions in the Pom and Kick categories after competing in the Contest of Champions Nationals in Orlando on March 3 - 4. 

This year’s squad is comprised of 10 girls who have been dancing together as a team since the ISU dance camp last July. 

“To get to this level of competition it takes an enormous amount of practice, dedication and loyalty,” said Coach Colleen Conway-Schiltz in an email. 

“That doesn’t come easy for all teenagers.”

 

For more on this story, please see the March 16 issue of the Algona Upper Des Moines.

 

