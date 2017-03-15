Danz Squad dances past its competition

The Garrigan Danz Squad “proudly” returned home as national champions in the Pom and Kick categories after competing in the Contest of Champions Nationals in Orlando on March 3 - 4.

This year’s squad is comprised of 10 girls who have been dancing together as a team since the ISU dance camp last July.

“To get to this level of competition it takes an enormous amount of practice, dedication and loyalty,” said Coach Colleen Conway-Schiltz in an email.

“That doesn’t come easy for all teenagers.”

