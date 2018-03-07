The fourth annual Dancing with the Local Stars proves that anyone can dance with a little or a lot of practice. Kossuth County community members gathered together on Friday, March 2 and Saturday, March 3 to raise funds for Iowa Lakes Community College scholarships and a chance to have prime seating to see local stars bust a move.

Since the Dancing with the Local Starts fundraising event began in 2016, 31 Kossuth County students have received financial support through this scholarship fund.

Theresa Waechter, Iowa Lakes Community College Algona Campus supervisor stated, “We appreciate the tremendous community support and the contributions of the many volunteers involved with the success of Dancing with the Local Stars – all to benefit Kossuth County resident students, furthering an education with Iowa Lakes Community College.”

For more on this story, please see the March 8 issue of Kossuth County Advance.