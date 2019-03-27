Curts transitions to new role with MercyOne North Iowa

Effective May 1, Scott Curtis will resign his position as hospital administrator at Kossuth Regional Health Center (KRHC) and begin a new role as vice president of network development for MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

The KRHC Board of Trustees expected to discuss the process for selecting an interim administrator at a meeting this week, according to a press release from the hospital.

