Crusaders participating in Relay for Life

Thu, 05/23/2019 - 8:34am admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

There may be two new co-chairs, but Iowa State Bank will still participate in the annual Kossuth County Relay for Life, something the employees have been doing since Relay for Life started.

Each quarter, ISB Community Crusaders support different charities in the area. This quarter, the group chose Relay for LIfe, which will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 14 at the fairgrounds.

Read the complete story in the May 23 Kossuth County Advance.

