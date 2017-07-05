Cruise-In coming to the fairgrounds on Saturday

ALGONA — Downtown is not the place to see vintage cars and tractors at this year’s Founders’ Day. The Kossuth County Agriculture and Motorsports Museum on the fairgrounds is where all the vehicles will be parked.

The first Cruise-In will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., around the museum. It will include cars, tractors, motorcycles and race cars. The Kossuth County Cattleman’s Association will also be providing a meal for those interested in seeing the vintage vehicles.

“It brings them back to an earlier day in their lives,” said Ronald Lohman, who is coordinating the event this year. “That’s what they lived with. I, for one, love the old cars and the old tractors. It is history.”

For more on this story, please see the July 6 issue of Kossuth County Advance.