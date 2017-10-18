Creative Possibilities: How far can Algona go?

ALGONA — Adding an additional restaurant on State Street. Second floor building redevelopment. Microbrewery. Those are just three of the creative ideas that can help Algona grow, according to a principal community planner.

“You’re an island, so you can do it yourselves however you want to,” said Zachary Mannheimer, principal community planner for McClure Engineering in Clive during a Create Algona Arts Event on Oct. 9 at the Ed and Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center. “To me that presents more opportunities than any community that is within an hours drive. What are you going to do with it? How’s Algona going to continue to be unique and bring more families in if this is your future?”

The evening also included an unveiling of ia Magazine, in which Algona was a prominent arts and culture piece of the magazine.

For more on this story, please see the Oct. 19 issue of Kossuth County Advance