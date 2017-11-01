Craft Show welcomes over 2,000 shoppers

The 25th Annual Autumnfest Craft Show was held once again on a blustering Saturday, Oct. 28.

While crafters sat at their booths ready to sell their handcrafted items shortly before nine in the morning, a line began to form at the door as shoppers were eager to get out of the weather and find that special item.

Vicki Mallory, executive director of the Algona Area Chamber of Commerce estimates 2,100 individuals attended the event, basing her numbers off of the revenue from paid admission.

“This is pretty typical for the last eight to 10 years,” remarked Mallory.

“It was a good day. The crafters were pleased for the most part.”

Kay Andrews has been attending the show as a vendor for several years, slowly transforming her products from hair accessories to crib sheets, tutus and jewelry.

