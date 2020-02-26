Cozy Grove sugar shack 70-year history

This spring marks the 70th anniversary of making maple syrup at the Cozy Grove sugar shack at Smith Wildlife Area located 2 miles south of Algona on the east side of U.S. Highway 169.

The public is invited to enjoy Kossuth County's hidden gem and experience maple syrup making firsthand. Since maple syruping is weather-dependent, the exact date and time of the spring shack event will be posted in local media outlets.

