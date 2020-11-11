COVID uptick leads to new local cautions

With Kossuth County COVID-19 coronavirus cases on the rise, local public health officials are encouraging all community members to prevent the spread of illness through basic healthy habits – staying home when ill, washing hands frequently, and wearing a mask.

“We know that we can sound like a broken record when we tell people over and over wash your hands, stay home when you’re sick, put on your mask, but it’s more important now than ever. Even if we are “done” with COVID-19, it’s not done with us,” said Dr. Rachel Venteicher, family physician at Kossuth Regional Health Center and medical director for the Kossuth County Board of Health. “We are seeing an increase in the number of positive cases in our community, as well as an increase in hospitalizations.”

