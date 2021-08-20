COVID: Another local death, information on third vaccine, statistical update

This story is presented complete as a public service by the Advance.

KOSSUTH COUNTY—One death and 25 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kossuth County last week, according to statistics on the Iowa coronavirus website.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has now recommended that people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine following their initial two-dose vaccination series.

At this time, fully vaccinated people with healthy immune systems do not need another dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a press release from Kossuth Regional Health Center Community Health, the CDC recommends a booster dose only for people who have:

• Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood;

• Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system;

• Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system;

• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome);

• Advanced or untreated HIV infection; or

• Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.

A booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is now available for individuals who meet the limited immunocompromised criteria. Individuals interested in receiving the booster dose are asked to call Community Health of Kossuth Regional Health Center before coming to a walk-in clinic to receive an additional dose of the vaccine.

Vaccine options

Kossuth Regional Health Center (KRHC) and Hy-Vee both are offering vaccinations.

At KRHC, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics are held on Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Community Health. Individuals seeking a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine may come in between those hours to receive the vaccine, with no appointment needed. Only those seeking an additional booster dose must call first, at 515-295-4430.

“Widespread vaccination is an important tool that we can use to protect ourselves and others from the virus,” said Lynzie Nilles, director of Community Health and Kossuth County Public Health. “Now is a good time to come in and receive a vaccine, and for those who meet these specific criteria to contact us or speak with their health care provider about the booster dose.”

Hy-Vee announced that free, third Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses are available at more than 275 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state region. Each of the new COVID-19 vaccine doses are free to patients, regardless of their insurance coverage.

The third doses are currently available to eligible patients on a walk-in basis, with no appointment necessary. Patients can also schedule their third dose in advance through Hy-Vee’s online scheduler at http://www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.

More people vaxed

As of last week, 6,588 Kossuth County residents had been vaccinated in complete by either a two-dose or one-dose vaccine. That’s an increase of 32 people from the previous week. About 44 percent of Kossuth County residents have been vaccinated in full.

There are another 411 people who have taken the first dose of a two-dose vaccination. There were no statistics available as to what percentage of those people opted not to take a second dose after getting the first one and how many are in the waiting period for the second shot.

Stats

Last week’s reported death pushed Kossuth County’s total to 67. The Johns Hopkins University coronavirus site lists Kossuth County’s per 10,000 population death rate at 44.4, fourth-highest in Iowa behind Harrison County (52.3), Ida County (50.6) and Ringgold County (48.1). Emmet County is fifth at 42.9 and O’Brien County is sixth at 43.8. Other counties in the area and their rates were Pocahontas 31.9, Hancock 31.2, Wright 31.2, Winnebago 29.3, Humboldt 27.2 and Palo Alto 26.5.

The county’s case rate per 100,000 population stands at 16.18, which is seventh-highest in Iowa, and down from the highest a week prior. Buena Vista, Crawford, Plymouth, Webster, Woodbury and Henry counties are first through sixth, respectively. Wright County is eighth, Emmet is 11th, Dickinson is 12th, Calhoun is 13th, Hancock is 14th and Winnebago is 16th.

In terms of the case increase, Kossuth County’s rise of 25 last week was the largest in the immediate area. Winnebago had 17 more, Wright 16, Humboldt 14, Hancock 10, Emmet and Palo Alto four each and Pocahontas reported no new cases.