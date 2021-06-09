COVID-19 on the wane in Kossuth County

KOSSUTH COUNTY—Fewer than 1 percent of the COVID-19 tests conducted in Kossuth County last week yielded a positive result. The rate is the lowest in a year, according to data from the state’s coronavirus website.

People continue to be vaccinated against the virus. As of Monday, June 7, there had been 5,501 Kossuth County residents who received the second of a two-dose vaccine and another 509 who completed a one-dose vaccine, totaling 6,010 fully vaccinated residents. That’s up from 4,535 on April 19, an increase of 966 or 21.3 percent in that period.

The 6,010 figure represents 40.1 percent of the Kossuth County population. The vast majority of recipients have been adults, who compromise 78 percent of the county’s population or an estimate of 11,683 people age 18 and up. The 6,010 represents 51.4 percent of the adult population.

Another 527 people have taken the first of a two-dose vaccine.

According to Kossuth County public health nurses, they vaccinated approximately 50 individuals ages 12-19 with the Pfizer vaccine between May 25 and June 7.

Vaccination clinics continue to be held here. According to a press release issued Monday, vaccine clinics will be held twice a week at Community Health inside Kossuth Regional Health Center (KRHC). Vaccine will be offered on a walk-in basis, with no signup required, on Mondays and Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The clinic setup following an effort in late May when Kossuth County Public Health staff used a mobile vaccine clinic to deliver approximately 110 vaccine doses to people in communities throughout Kossuth County. The drive-through vaccine clinics at the Kossuth County Fairgrounds ended the last week of May. For public health staff, keeping the vaccine accessible to those who want to receive it remains the goal.

“Now that we have some of the Pfizer doses, which is approved for people age 12 years and up, we are seeing younger people come in to receive the vaccine,” said Lynzie Nilles, director of Kossuth County Public Health at Kossuth Regional Health Center. “If you have been waiting to receive your COVID-19 vaccine, or need to receive your second dose, we can see you in Community Health for the vaccine.”

Those receiving their second dose are reminded to bring their vaccine card from the first dose when receiving the vaccine.

Three types of COVID-19 vaccine are available. Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccine are approved for people age 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for those age 12 and up. Individuals under age 18 receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will need a parent’s consent at the time of vaccination.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 8,347 Kossuth County residents tested at least once, and 2,160 of them tested positive for the virus. Of that total 2,097 are listed as recovered. There have been 65 deaths, including one in the past three weeks. As of Monday, there was one resident hospitalized with the virus.

Kossuth County’s overall positivity rate compared to the population is 15.3 percent, which is the 10th highest in the state. It trails Buena Vista, Plymouth, Crawford, Woodbury, Dickinson, O’Brien, Emmet, Henry and Sioux counties. All are in the northwest quadrant of Iowa with the exception of Henry, which is in far southeastern Iowa.

Kossuth County’s fatality rate is 3 percent, which is nearly double the statewide rate of 1.6 percent.

Raw data from other counties in the area show Emmet County with 1,355 cases and 40 deaths; Palo Alto County with 1,135 cases and 23 deaths; Pocahontas County with 858 cases and 22 deaths; Humboldt County with 1,194 cases and 26 deaths; Wright County with 1,857 cases and 40 deaths; Hancock County with 1,499 cases and 34 deaths; and Winnebago County with 1,442 cases and 31 deaths.

This story presented in full as a public service of the Kossuth County Advance, part of the Algona Publishing Company.