COVID-19 test options as school begins

ALGONA—As schools open across the Kossuth County area, Kossuth Regional Health Center providers have adopted a unified approach for people seeking a COVID-19 coronavirus test, according to a press release from the hospital.

Positive cases in Kossuth County have reached 122 as of Sept. 1.

“If you think you’ve been exposed and want a test, we are encouraging people to go through the Test Iowa site or the Respiratory Care Area at KRHC,” said Dr. Rachel Venteicher, KRHC family physician and medical director for the Kossuth County Board of Health. “We anticipate that the need for testing will continue to grow, as school and other activities get underway and many of us come into contact with more people.”

Rapid testing, which offers same-day results, is available at KRHC on a limited basis. Due to the severely reduced availability of supplies, at this time the rapid test will be limited to health care workers, law enforcement, school faculty and staff, and day care providers.

“Our team of providers knows that everyone would benefit from having this information as soon as possible with the rapid test, but our current testing kit supplies do not allow us to use this test with everyone. If supply availability changes, we may expand the rapid testing to others,” Venteicher said.

Individuals who wish to get tested at any Test Iowa site must first complete the online assessment at testiowa.com. Under the list of possible clinic sites, choose “Former Harley Davidson building.” Then call Kossuth County Public Health (KRHC Community Health) at 515-295-4430 to schedule an appointment. Staff are available to answer calls and schedule appointments between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Results typically take 72 hours.

“Keeping our community healthy is important to us. We appreciate your help as we do our best to gather timely and accurate health information, while effectively using the resources we have available,” Venteicher said.

For more information about KRHC or COVID-19 visit www.krhc.com or call 515-295-2451.