COVID-19 puts kibosh on nonprofits’ A.B.A.T.E. breakfasts

Wed, 06/17/2020 - 11:47am admin1
By: 
Abby Groen

With an estimated 10,000 attendees at the 36th Annual Freedom Rally of American Bikers Aimed Towards Education, (A.B.A.T.E.) July 2-4, in Algona, it is no question that many will be hungry.

While most food vendors return year after year, the COVID-19 pandemic has been making things difficult for everyone involved in this celebratory weekend. Nicole Fursteneau, the office manager of Algona Faith, was disappointed to announce the church’s absence from the event. The church usually offers breakfast. “Unfortunately, due to the current circumstances, our church will not be participating in A.B.A.T.E. this summer,” said Fursteneau.

Read the complete story in the June 18 Advance.

