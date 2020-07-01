Home / Home

COVID-19 leads to a different way to worship

Wed, 07/01/2020 - 11:00am admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

ALGONA—Several churches have opened, with restrictions, for worship services while others are opening soon.

“It has been a little bit of an annoyance to me that we talk about closing of worship,” said the Rev. Chris Burtnett of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Algona. “The church has not been closed. We were worshipping in a different way.”

Burtnett joined fellow church leaders for a discussion about how congregations have handled worshippers not being in churches and the opening of churches once more.

Find out more in the July 2 Advance.

