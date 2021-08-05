COVID-19, its issues are back

ALGONA—COVID-19 cases are climbing again in Kossuth County, and the discussion among the county’s elected officials and department heads in the board room of the courthouse Tuesday morning reflects issues being raised around the country.

The board of supervisors placed on the agenda a matter regarding reinstatement of the county’s COVID-19 leave policy, which addressed paying employees who were forced to quarantine after exposure to someone with the coronavirus or being infected with it. That policy was allowed to lapse earlier this summer when the local current cases fell into the single digits. But in less than two weeks, Kossuth County added 45 new cases and it is in the top 10 percent of counties in the state in the number of residents hospitalized.

Read about the debate held among county officials this week in the Aug. 5 Advance print edition.