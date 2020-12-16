COVID-19 impacts delivery of mental health service

For 12 years, Dr. Mia Hegarty-Roach was accustomed to talking to her patients in her office at the clinic in the Kossuth Regional Health Center. In 2020, communication with her patients became different.

“COVID has changed the way I do business quite a bit,” said Hegarty-Roach, a clinical psychologist. “At this point I probably do 85 to 90 percent telehealth and only 10 to 15 percent in-person.

