Courthouse offices still conducting business, but there are operational changes

ALGONA — With concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus in Kossuth County, the courthouse and its employees have changed the way they will conduct county business during the pandemic.

Treasurer’s Office

Treasurer Nick Rahm said property taxes can be mailed or paid online at www.iowatreasurers.org. Drop boxes are also located on the north and south doors of the courthouse. They can be used for motor vehicle business, title work, registration renewals and property taxes. The drop boxes can be used for all county business.

“With driver’s licenses, you do have 60 days after your birthdate to renew,” he said. “However, you can renew online if you have the Gold Star or if you do not wish to get the Gold Star at this time at www.iowadot.gov.”

For questions call the treasurer’s office at 515-295-3404.

Supervisors

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors will continue to meet on a weekly basis. There will not be public discussion on the agenda.

“We will add a paragraph to the agenda letting people know that if they any concerns they can contact their supervisor (or any supervisor) and/or the auditor and they will acknowledge those concerns at the board meeting,” said Amber Garman, Kossuth County auditor and commissioner of elections.

“We are going to keep the meetings pretty basic due to limiting any gathering to 10 or less. We are trying to keep our community as protected as possible and hope to resume business as usual as soon as we have the guidance to do so.”

Drainage repair requests can be called in and the supervisors can sign the request as an agent for the property owner, Garman said.

Auditor’s Office/Elections

As for elections, Garman said, “The nomination process deadlines will remain the same. The auditor’s office can take nomination papers from candidates by appointment.”

For questions call the auditor’s office at 515-295-2718.

Recorder’s Office

“In light of current events surrounding stopping the spread of COVID-19, I’d like to take this time to encourage those of you who have business to conduct in the recorder’s office to take advantage of some of the options we have available to avoid having to leave home at all,” said Recorder Karen M. Benschoter, Kossuth County.

“If you have documents to record, E-submission through Iowa Land Records allows you to do so from home. If you have boats, ATV’s, Off Road Motorcycles, etc. to renew, give us a call.”

For a copy of a deed for a CRP program at the FSA or other purposes, citizens can call or email the recorder’s office.

“We can get those emailed over for you,” she said. “We will be happy to either get you an amount so you can mail a check or take your credit card info over the phone and process that way.”

Certified copies of vital records (birth, death, and marriage) can be requested through the mail from the recorder’s office or via telephone through the Vitalchek network from the state.

Hunting and fishing licenses can be purchased through the Iowa DNR Go Outdoors Iowa app that is available on the Google Play store and Apple App Store.

“We have suspended processing passports and taking passport photo’s as well until further notice,” Benschoter said. “Please utilize these tools we have at our disposal during this unprecedented situation. We should all take it seriously and do what we can to prevent the spread. As of now Kossuth County strongly suggests you conduct business via, email, phone or mail. Thank you for patience and understanding at this time.”

For questions call the recorder’s office at 515-295-5660.

Assessor’s Office

Kossuth County Assessor Judy Samp issued a statement that encouraged those with business to conduct in the Assessor’s office to take advantage of some of the options available to avoid leaving home.

She said property owners with parcels that have a valuation change will receive their 2020 assessment roll by April 1. Those wishing to appeal values can request an informal hearing by telephone by calling during regular office hours of 8 a.m-4 p.m., April 2-25. If both parties cannot come to an agreement, a board of review petition form can be found on the assessor’s website, Samp said. The petition must be filed or emailed to the county assessor from April 2 to April 30. The petition must be postmarked no later than April 30.

“If you wish to have an oral hearing, all these hearings will be done via phone,” Samp said. “If you wish to sign up for homestead tax credit or business property tax credit, these can be mailed or emailed to you.”

For more information call 515-295-3857.

