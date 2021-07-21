County will explore EMS as 'essential'

ALGONA—The board of supervisors on Tuesday gave the go-ahead to explore making emergency medical services (EMS) an essential service in Kossuth County.

A bill passed in the spring by the Iowa Legislature and signed by the governor made changes in Iowa law that make it more favorable for counties to make providing ambulance and first responders an essential service and allowing them to levy a tax for them. The declaration of EMS as an essential service is decided by voters through a countywide referendum.

Under the new law, a county could levy up to 75 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation, impose up to a 1 percent local income surtax and/or use existing local option sales tax dollars to fund EMS.

