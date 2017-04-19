County version of Antiques Roadshow held

ALGONA — In an effort to provide more information about the Kossuth County Historical Society Museum, a Kossuth County version of Antiques Roadshow was held on Tuesday, April 11, at the Kossuth County Ag and Motorsports Museum.

“I think it is entertaining for people interested in what people have from years ago,” said Jan Ricke, a member of the historical society. “A lot of them looking are wondering if their item is worth anything at all.”

Three local antique dealers were on hand to appraise the items. They were there to identify, age and give price quotes of people’s items.

Polly McNeill said it is an “extreme” pleasure learning about family’s treasurers.

