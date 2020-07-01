County transparency questioned

KOSSUTH COUNTY—Transparency and honesty are two words Don McGregor, former chair of the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors, hopes the current board addresses.

During the June 23 board of supervisors meeting, McGregor alleged the minutes from three previous board meetings did not correctly reflect what had happened. The minutes in question are for meetings on May 21, 2019, Sept. 10, 2019, and Nov. 19, 2019. The board directed the matters to County Attorney Todd Holmes to review and determine what, or if anything, needs to be done about the concerns.

