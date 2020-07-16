County suggesting wearing of masks in its facilities

KOSSUTH COUNTY—All entrances to the Kossuth County Courthouse will have signage stating masks are “strongly encouraged” when entering the building. The county board took the step after receiving a letter from a local attorney who is concerned about COVID-19 and the impact it has on employees and those who enter the courthouse.

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors will meet with department heads at 8 a.m., Tuesday, July 21, to continue discussions on whether to make it mandatory for anyone entering the building to wear masks. The board will also meet with David Penton, Kossuth County Emergency Management director, and Todd Holmes, Kossuth County attorney.

T.J. Braunschweig, the letter’s author, said he was in the courthouse recently and was the only one wearing a mask. “I was a little bit shocked that people were on the second floor and no was wearing masks,” he said. “It was really concerning, and that is why I wrote the letter.”

Read more about this in the July 16 Kossuth County Advance.