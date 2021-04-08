County strongly suggests wearing masks in its facilities

ALGONA—Kossuth supervisors decided to not make changes in mask protocols for people working in or visiting county facilities.

During their regular meeting Tuesday morning, April 6, at the courthouse, the supervisors met with elected officials and department heads to hold a now monthly review of the current protocol, which has signs posted on doors strongly suggesting that masks be worn. They are not required.

Read about this and other county government business in the April 8 Advance.