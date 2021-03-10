County sets budget hearing; extends wind farm ban with plan to review it, examine solar

ALGONA—Kossuth County supervisors Tuesday morning approved a maximum increase of 1.99 percent for the total amount of general and rural property taxes collected in the next fiscal year.

The supervisors extended the current moratorium on the construction or operation of commercial wind energy conversion systems under the county ordinance number 310A to June 1, and they plan to do a further review that will include addressing the potential for solar farms in the county.

For more on these and other matters, see the March 11 Advance.