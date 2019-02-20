Home / Home

County sends letter to DHS for regional plan

Wed, 02/20/2019 - 2:49pm admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

A letter has been sent to the Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) outlining Kossuth County’s plan for mental health and disability services region.

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors asked Kossuth County Attorney Todd Holmes to draft the letter during a special meeting on Thursday, Feb. 7.

The county’s plan is to leave the current CSS network and go with Northwest Iowa Care Connections. There was also a possibility of joining six other counties in the area and start another region.

Read the whole story in the Feb. 21 Kossuth County Advance.

 

