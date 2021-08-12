Home / Home

County reinstates COVID-19 leave policy

Thu, 08/12/2021 - 6:49am admin1
By: 
Brad Hicks

ALGONA—Masks and hand sanitizer will return to the entries of the Kossuth County Courthouse and related facilities, and county employees are starting from zero on leaves related to COVID-19.

The board of supervisors made a decision at its meeting Tuesday morning, Aug. 10, to reinstate the county’s leave policy after a recommendation from a three-member committee.

 

Get this story and read more about vaccinations, COVID stats in the county, drainage matters, road projects, wind farm construction in the county and more in the Aug. 12 Advance print edition.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here