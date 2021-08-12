County reinstates COVID-19 leave policy

ALGONA—Masks and hand sanitizer will return to the entries of the Kossuth County Courthouse and related facilities, and county employees are starting from zero on leaves related to COVID-19.

The board of supervisors made a decision at its meeting Tuesday morning, Aug. 10, to reinstate the county’s leave policy after a recommendation from a three-member committee.

Get this story and read more about vaccinations, COVID stats in the county, drainage matters, road projects, wind farm construction in the county and more in the Aug. 12 Advance print edition.