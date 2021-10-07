County proposes ATV/UTV ordinance change in line with petition

ALGONA—The board of supervisors will consider amending Kossuth County’s ATV/UTV ordinance later this month.

The board of supervisors will publish a notice regarding the proposed changes in the Oct. 14 edition of the Kossuth County Advance. The notice states the board will consider the ordinance at its Oct. 19 and Oct. 26 meetings, and if it is approved at each, the ordinance will be adopted.

