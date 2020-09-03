Home / Home

County plans to cap wind megawatts

Thu, 09/03/2020 - 8:40am admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

KOSSUTH COUNTY—Wind energy generation in Kossuth County will be limited to applications that have been received as of July 1, 2020.

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, at its regular meeting, the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors directed Steve Brick, attorney for Brick Gentry PC in Des Moines, which designed the county’s original wind energy conversion systems ordinance, to craft an ordinance that would allow no more applications for wind generation and cap it at 600 megawatts or even lower if a proposed Ledyard project is not completed. 

 

