County Oks budget, compensation package
Fri, 03/08/2019 - 8:23am admin1
Mental health drives up property tax levy
By:
Alan Van Ormer
County residents will see a slight increase in their millage rate for 2019-20 because of raise in the mental health levy.
The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors passed the budget at its Feb. 26 meeting. Total revenue is expected to be more than $27.7 million. Beginning balance and property taxes account for almost 65 percent of the total revenue generated.
