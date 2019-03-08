County Oks budget, compensation package

County residents will see a slight increase in their millage rate for 2019-20 because of raise in the mental health levy.

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors passed the budget at its Feb. 26 meeting. Total revenue is expected to be more than $27.7 million. Beginning balance and property taxes account for almost 65 percent of the total revenue generated.

