County makes payment to CSS

Wed, 04/22/2020 - 8:43am admin1

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors may have made the last payment to County Social Services (CSS) at the April 14 board meeting. The county becomes part of the Northwest Iowa Care Connections system on July 1. The payment to CSS is $327,353 for the fiscal year 2020 second half levy request.

Board chair Jack Plathe said, “CSS isn’t going to ask for anymore that we know of because we told them we have to have enough to get into the new year with Northwest Care. We have to have a fund balance to pay the bills going into the next year.”

Get more news from the supervisors in the April 23 Kossuth County Advance.

