County Fair royal 'family' crowned

In the democracy of the United States, little room is left for the suggestion of a royal family. Dreams of girls everywhere are not dashed as a new royal family of sorts has been crowned at the Kossuth County Fair.

Late on Tuesday evening after enduring a small set back due to a quick downpour of rain, the results came in crowning Alexa Laubenthal as the 2017 Kossuth County Fair Queen. Hearing her name announced as this year’s fair queen left Laubenthal speechless. “I thought holy cow, wow,” remarked Laubenthal. “It was a huge goal of mine to be queen.” Laubenthal is no stranger to being fair royalty, as the 2006 Lil’ Miss and the 2014 Junior Miss.

