County EMS focuses on broader system

The Kossuth County EMS Board, whose goal is to figure out how to implement emergency medical services in Kossuth County, has concluded that a broader, county-wide system will likely work better.

Since the last meeting, Kyle Stecker, Kossuth County Supervisor and chair of the EMS board, made a request to Kossuth County Attorney Todd Holmes to make some sort of agreement between current EMS programs in the county. The members of the board didn't outright reject the idea, but suggested changing some of the wording to make it a county system rather than merely an affiliation.

Read the whole story in the Sept. 5 Kossuth County Advance.