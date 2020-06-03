County discussion with CSS still incomplete

Before paying an additional $153,136 to County Social Services, the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors would like an explanation of what the extra allocation is for.

“We have no clue, and they have no explanation as to what that is for,” said Chair Jack Plathe after the May 26 board meeting. “We have a signed agreement that has released us from all further allocations.”

Read the complete story in the June 4 Kossuth County Advance.