Home / Home

County declared a Second Amendment sanctuary

Wed, 09/15/2021 - 11:08am admin1
By: 
Brad Hicks

ALGONA—The board of supervisors unanimously approved a resolution to declare Kossuth County to be a Second Amendment sanctuary county and started the process on a courthouse roof replacement project at its regular board meeting Tuesday morning, Sept. 14. 

Kossuth County joined 11 other Iowa counties which have taken action on a sanctuary county declaration for gun rights. 

 

See the full report in the Sept. 16 Advance.

 

 

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here