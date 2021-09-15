County declared a Second Amendment sanctuary
Wed, 09/15/2021 - 11:08am admin1
By:
Brad Hicks
ALGONA—The board of supervisors unanimously approved a resolution to declare Kossuth County to be a Second Amendment sanctuary county and started the process on a courthouse roof replacement project at its regular board meeting Tuesday morning, Sept. 14.
Kossuth County joined 11 other Iowa counties which have taken action on a sanctuary county declaration for gun rights.
See the full report in the Sept. 16 Advance.