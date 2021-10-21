County could pass ATV regs next Tuesday

ALGONA—Kossuth County supervisors Tuesday morning approved the first reading of an ordinance amending the current one that regulates the use of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility vehicles (UTVs) on county roads.

The changes extend the hours from the current sunrise to sunset to 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and allow the use of the units on county pavements at speeds up to 35 mph.

The county board will take up the matter again at its meeting Tuesday morning, Oct. 26, at the courthouse. At that time, a second reading of the proposed ordinance will occur, and if approved, the board will then be able to consider approving the ordinance.

For more details on this matter and others taken up by the county board, see the Oct. 21 Advance.