County could open June 3

June 3 is the tentative date set for Kossuth County facilities to re-open after being shut down for more than a month during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors discussed the re-opening with department heads during the May 5 board meeting.

“We decided to wait until after the primary election (June 2),” said Jack Plathe, supervisor chair. “We will have a department head meeting before the tentative re-opening to see where things are. We want to see how many cases pop up in the county, if any, from the opening of restaurants, businesses and churches. We would like to see what effect that will have. If there are new cases that pop up, then we may decide to stay closed longer to walk-ins.”

