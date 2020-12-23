County comp board recommends pay raises

ALGONA—Kossuth County Compensation Board members voted to recommend 2 percent and 3 percent raises for the county’s elected officials.

The action came during the compensation board’s annual meeting Dec. 14, and after an evaluation of the county’s changing property valuations, changes to the cost of living and salary comparisons to other counties.

Get more information on this recommendation to the county supervisors in the Dec. 24 Kossuth County Advance.