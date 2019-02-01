County Attorney: no conflict of interest in WECS

In the opinion of Kossuth County Attorney Todd Holmes, a letter submitted to the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors doesn't change his opinion that Supervisor Roger Tjarks has no conflict of interest regarding the wind energy conversion system (WECS).

"My opinion on June 12, 2018, in response to the same allegations that Supervisor Tjarks had a conflict of interest has not changed," he said during the Jan. 29 supervisor board meeting. "There is nothing presented in the letter that would provide proof that conflict of interest exists."

