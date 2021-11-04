County approves ATV/UTV ordinance changes

ALGONA—After several months of receiving input, the board of supervisors approved an ordinance that changes the rules for operating all-terrain and utility vehicles (ATVs and UTVs) in Kossuth County.

The changes now allow the operation of the vehicles on county pavements at speeds up to 35 mph. It also expands the hours they can be operated on county roads to 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. There are other regulations in the ordinance with regard to safety, marking, lights and more.

The final vote was 4-1 with Supervisor Kyle Stecker voting against the measure.

