Council will appoint replacement for Sudol; Algona buying new fire truck with four townships

ALGONA—Brooke Sudol is resigning her position from the Algona City Council, effective Feb. 15.

The seat Sudol holds is an at-large position, meaning all residents of Algona are eligible to hold the seat and vote for it in an election.

After a discussion, the council decided to publish a notice of intent to fill the seat by appointment within a 60-day period beginning Feb. 15. Electors can request a special election if they file a valid petition within 14 days of the notice being published or within 14 days after the appointment is made.

Also, the city and four local townships will buy a new fire truck this year. At its meeting Monday evening, the Algona City Council approved joint funding agreements between the city and Cresco, Irvington, Plum Creek and Union townships. The estimated cost of the truck is $550,000. The fire department has an urban-rural cost share on the truck of 52 percent for the city of Algona and 48 percent for the townships.

