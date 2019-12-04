Council okays bonds to fund land purchase
Wed, 12/04/2019 - 2:39pm admin1
By:
Brad Hicks
City Council members on Monday took the next step toward obtaining 55.42 acres of land directly east of the community when they approved the sale of bonds to fund the purchase.
At a meeting Monday, Dec. 2, the council unanimously approved financing terms for $945,000 in general obligation bonds to back the purchase of land for potential commercial and industrial park development.
