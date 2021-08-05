Council OK’s property code, reviews projects, hears from candidates for open seat

ALGONA—All that remains for a new property maintenance code to go into effect in Algona is publishing of the ordinance after the city council approved it at its meeting Monday afternoon.

The code section addresses requirements for property owners to maintain the structures and exteriors of their properties, and also addresses items such as pools.

In other business, the council discussed and/or acted on matters involving appointing a new council member, creating a new park, road and utility projects, the library, ambulance funding, trails and more.

See the complete story in the Aug. 5 Advance print edition.