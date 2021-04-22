Council OK’s loading zone plan for daycare

ALGONA—The dream of two local women to open a daycare in downtown Algona moved closer to reality when the Algona City Council approved a loading zone and parking plan.

The action came at the council’s regular meeting Monday evening, April 19.

The Little Sprouts Daycare will be owned and operated by Algona residents Samantha Elbert and Cassie Rowley, and provided it gets off the ground, it will be in the building at 121 N. Dodge St. on the southwest corner of the intersection of Call and Dodge streets. It was a previous location of Thistle Do, and once served as the city’s post office.

