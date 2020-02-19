Council amending tree ordinance

A simple change in the lateral distance requirements from overhead lines from 10 feet to 5 feet is how the city of Algona will amend its ordinance on planting, maintaining and removing trees.

At a January meeting, the ocuncil tabled a decision on whether Brian Buscher violated the city's tree ordinance by planting two trees in the city's right of way without a permit and planted two maple trees under an overhead utility line owned by CenturyLink.

