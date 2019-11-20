Home / Home

Coucil spends $1.2 million for land purchase

Wed, 11/20/2019 - 2:25pm admin1
By: 
Robert M. Roberson

The Algona City Council approved $1.2 million in taxable general option urban renewable capital loan notes for the purchase of 55 acres east of the industrial park in Algona.

The land is being purchased by the city for $18,800 per acre. With that figure, the cost is $1.034 million, but Jacob Tjaden, Algona communtiy development director, said after legal fees andother expenses, it's closer to $1.1 million.

Read the complete story in the Nov. 21 Advance.

