Cornbelt Chorus raises money for Honor Flight

Singing barbershop harmonies isn't the only thing the Cornbelt Chorus accomplishes come curtain call.

The chorus, under the direction of Luke Miller, raised $2,684 through a "pass the hat" donation collection for the Brushy Creek Honor Flight. They collected the contributions during their holiday concert at the Ed and Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center Sunday afternoon, Dec. 16.

