Congregations rising to goat challenge

Several Catholic congregations in Kossuth County are banding together to help their twin parish in Haiti to purchase goats to help sustain those who live in the country.

“It means a lot more to me giving there, just because their need is greater and you know that you are doing something that they are going to appreciate and obviously need,” said Alan Laubenthal, a member of St. Cecelia Catholic Church.

Another member, Kim Dahlhauser, added that it is all about the Christian faith and the ideals behind Christianity to emulate Jesus and the gifts that he brought us, as well as God sharing his gift of sharing his son. “As a family, we look at it more from a Christian perspective helping others during the season rather than getting material things,” she said.

